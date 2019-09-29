11 year old victim twice pregnant, migrant rapist sentenced to 3 years prison, avoids life time expulsion

SWEDEN A migrant male in his 20’s has been convicted of several cases of child rape after having consensual sex with a 11 year old girl, SVT reports. The victim twice became pregnant. The migrant is sentenced to three years in prison and expulsion for ten years.

The migrant had initiated a sexual relationship with the eleven year minor victim and molested her several times during the summer of 2018. He was apprehended by the police in July 2019, and has been held in jail awaiting trial.

In early September, the prosecutor brought forward charges of four occasions of statutory rape of the then 11 year old victim. The migrant, whose nationality is unknown to Nyheter Idag, was convicted of three on the charges.

The child victim became pregnant twice from the acts of molestation, according to SVT. Forensics shows the rapist were the father. It is unknown to Nyheter Idag whether the victim has completed any of the pregnancies or if they were aborted.

The rapist has denied having knowledge of the girls real age, claiming he didn’t know she was under the Swedish legal sex age of 15. At the same time, he acknowledges seeing the girl in school, where she went to the seventh grade. The man was also friendly with the siblings of the girl.

He’s now sentenced to three years in prison by the Blekinge District Court, of which two years are to be served. The convict is also to pay damages of 235 000 kronor (22 000 euros), and is served an expulsion from Sweden – for ten years.