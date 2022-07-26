Berusad man protesterade mot fel hotell

Den berusade mannen släpptes inte in på hotellet och lade sig framför i protest. Men när polis kom till platsen visade det sig att mannen protesterat mot ett hotell där han inte hade bokat rum. Polisen hjälpte honom till rätt hotell i närheten.

En man i Bournemouth i Storbritannien lade sig framför hotellet Premier Inn i protest mot att personalen inte släppte in honom på hand rum.

Men när polis kom till platsen visade det sig att den berusade mannen lagt sig ned och protesterat framför fel hotell, rapporterar Metro UK.

Polisen hjälpte honom till rätt hotell som låg i närheten av platsen där mannen genomförde sin missriktade protest.

”Polisen har hanterat en berusad man som försökte ta sig in på ett hotell där han inte hade bokat. Han låg på marken i protest. Polisen tog honom till det hotell han hade bokat på andra sidan gatan” skriver polisen i Dorset på Twitter.

Officers have dealt with an intoxicated man who was trying to gain entry to a hotel where he didn’t have a booking. He laid on the floor in protest.

Officers returned him to the hotel he has a booking for over the road.#DorsetPoliceLIVE pic.twitter.com/nApjMX06lM

— Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) July 17, 2022