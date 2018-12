Fox news varnar för migrationspakten: ”Kan bli olagligt att kritisera invandring”

FAKTA: Utdrag ur migrationspakten

Följande stycke finns med i migrationspakten, skrivet på engelska:

"Promote independent, objective and quality reporting of media outlets, including internetbased information, including by sensitizing and educating media professionals on migration-related issues and terminology, investing in ethical reporting standards and advertising, and stopping allocation of public funding or material support to media outlets that systematically promote intolerance, xenophobia, racism and other forms of discrimination towards migrants, in full respect for the freedom of the media".