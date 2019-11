Iraq's Defence Minister, Najah al-Shammari, is a Swedish citizen. The high ranked politician also is registered with Sweden as his current country of residence, at an address in a suburb of Stockholm. While in Sweden, al-Shammari has been on a sick leave prior to accepting his new position. Najah al-Shammari, a 52 year old, was appointed the new Defence...

Plus Denna artikel behöver PLUS